Privateers' role in maritime history with "Brethren of the Coast" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — “Brethren of the Coast" is a historical re-enactment group based in Hampton Roads that focuses on maritime history and the watermen who worked on the waterways. Eric and Connor Jeanneret join Coast Live to share some historical knowledge and show off some relics of the past in a lesson about privateers.

"Brethren of The Coast" appears monthly at the Great Bridge Battlefield and Historic Waterways Museum. Their next appearances are:



Sept 16: Constitution Celebration

Sept 23: Three Tun Tavern Night

Learn more at gbbattlefield.org. Those interested in maritime history can request to join the "Brethren of the Coast" Facebook group.