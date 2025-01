HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — World-ranked professional boxer Jerry Forrest joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming event "Gloves On The Coast," which aims to spread a message of positivity and nonviolence in the community through the sport of boxing.

"Gloves on the Coast" is happening January 4, 2025, from 12 - 7 p.m. at the Downtown Boys & Girls Club, 629 Hampton Avenue in Newport News.

Learn more about the event on Facebook.