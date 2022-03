HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling talks with Coast Live about how to recognize the warning signs that someone may have a gambling problem, plus how to find help for yourself or a loved one who needs it.

For more information, visit VCPG.net

Help is just a phone call away at VCPG’s confidential helpline, 1-888-532-3500.