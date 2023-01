HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Thomas M. Chamberlain joins Coast Live along with Will Bland, a senior at Princess Anne High School, to discuss Healthier757's Student Ambassador program and why it's a crucial part of the effort to promote health literacy among the youth in our community.

Presented by EdLogics

Visit RewardsForHealthyLiving.com to start living a healthier lifestyle and winning cash prizes along the way!

Learn more at facebook.com/rewards4healthyliving.