Prostate cancer awareness with NFL legend Bruce Smith on Coast Live

Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 13, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Local leaders and medical experts are coming together to encourage men to improve their health. NFL Legend Bruce Smith and Tiffany Rodgers from the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute chat with April Woodard about the upcoming Prostate Cancer & Men's Health Awareness Fair, happening Saturday, September 17.

For more information and details on how to regsiter visit Huptimenshealthfair.com or call 1-800-SENTARA.

Presented by Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute
hamptonproton.org.

