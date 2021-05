HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The coastal prairies, marshes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico are among North America's most productive wetland systems. Tragically, they are also among the most threatened, with more than 90% of coastal wetland loss in the lower 48 states occurring here. Adam Putnam, CEO of Ducks Unlimited, joins us to share details on the crucial conservation work being done along the gulf coast.

