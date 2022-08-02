Providing Resources for Students with “AIDNOW” on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - AIDNOW Board of Directors member Gina Harris joins Coast Live to share how AIDNOW is serving 500 homeless students in the community at their upcoming "Jump Start" event, aiming to get them on track before the start of the school year.

AIDNOW is accepting donations of:



Toothbrushes

Toothpaste (full size)

Body wash

Deodorant (all kinds)

Socks (new in package; elementary & teen/adult sizes)

Underwear (new in package; elementary & teen/adult sizes)

Visit aidnow.org for more ways to get involved!

