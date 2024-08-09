Psychiatrist explains the importance of leisure and comfort on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — A survey of 2,090 Americans 18 and older conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of La-Z-Boy found that nearly all Americans (98%) believe there are benefits to taking time to be lazy, with stress reduction (80%) and improved mental health (78%) being the top perceived benefits.

In fact, 9 out of 10 of us recognize that being lazy can be a form of self-care. So, why is it so hard for some people to break that “on the go” habit of staying busy 24/7/365?

Psychiatrist and author Dr. Sue Varma elaborates on the importance of leisure, and the research behind it.

