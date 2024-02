HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Puppy Bowl referee and TV personality Dan Schachner chats with Chandler Nunnally about preparing for the big game, working with an all-puppy TV crew, and supporting animal adoption.

Catch Puppy Bowl XX Sunday, February 11 at 2 p.m., simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, truTV, MAX and Discovery+

For more information, visit puppybowl.com.