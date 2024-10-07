PurposeHER Reunion Tour on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, Va,--It’s a conference for women focusing on their mind body and soul and it’s moving into its 7th year. The PurposeHER Conference was started by Dr. Keisha Brown of The Mount Chesapeake to uplift and inspire women throughout the region. The weekend-long event kicks off with a sold-out dinner with keynote speaker, Shaunie Henderson, who will be sharing from her best-selling book “Undefeated”. The dinner honorees include Dr. Angela Reddix, Judge Eileen Olds, Dr. Francine Olds, Dr. Margie Hayes, Michelle Ellis Young, Dr. Angela Corprew-Boyd, and Jacqueline Grice.

For tickets: PurposeHER.com