Rappers Pusha T and Fam-Lay talk upcoming "Cousinz Music Festival" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Legendary Virginia rappers Fam-lay and Pusha T join Coast Live to discuss the upcoming inaugural "Cousinz Festival," an expansion of the popular RnB Block Party that celebrates hip hop culture.

Here's a description from the team organizing the festival:

Cousinz is a 1-day festival experience attracting thousands of friends & family to Scope Plaza for music, food and more. Evolved from the same positive spirit that routinely draws thousands of people to Norfolk’s RnB Block Party, hometown artists Fam-Lay, Pusha T and their team have created the Cousinz Festival out of love of the 757. Working closely with Norfolk’s Seven Venues, Cousinz is backed by a seasoned team, with a broad vision and a plan to celebrate cousin culture right here in Norfolk, VA.

The inaugural "Cousinz Festival" will be held on Saturday, August 31. For more information, visit www.cousinzfestival.com.

