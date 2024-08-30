Putting Pungo on The Big Screen

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—"Lost in Pungo" is a new film about a man who gets into a car crash, gets amnesia, and is running from two detectives. The film was written and directed by Butch Maier and was shot in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach.

By: Leondra Head

Posted 8:39 PM, Aug 17, 2024

and last updated 9:29 AM, Aug 19, 2024

A local movie producer and director is putting the Pungo area of Virginia Beach on the map.

The movie "Lost in Pungo" was shot in the rural area of Pungo.

It’s a drama about a car crash survivor with amnesia who hides from two detectives in Pungo.

It stars actors that include Leon Griffin, Ethan Marten, Lareon Brent Jr., Lamont Ferguson, John Smith and Gina Owens.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to producer and director Butch Maier about the project.

"I’ve always driven through Pungo and noticed its beauty and had an idea of someone surviving a car wreck and put those two ideas together. My production company, Sumbadhat, we make movies in Coastal Virginia," Maier said.