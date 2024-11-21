Quality Comedy King on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.--Quincy Carr, the Quality Comedy King, brings the funny to Coast Live, and he brought a new friend who will be performing at his comedy show on Thursday, November 21st: O.C. Reid. A native of New York, O.C. is also known as O.C. The Bus Driver. He told April Woodard what his initials stand for and his catchphrase while he’s driving in The Concrete Jungle.

Quality Comedy Show

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 @ 8pm.

Dave & Busters 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 (inside Event Room

