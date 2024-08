HAMPTON ROADS, Va— It's called

“Crash the Party” and the event is moving into it's 11th year. Comedian Quincy Carr is hosting this charity comedy show to benefit ODU's Speech & Hearing Clinic. Many don't know Quincy has a stutter, he spoke with April Woodard about his challenges as a TV Hos,t Actor, and Comedian and how he's giving back.

11th Annual Crash The Party

August 24, 2024

Click for Tickets