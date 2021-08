HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Comedian Quincy Carr is celebrating his 45th birthday Thursday, August 19 with a Comedy B-day Bash! He joins us to discuss this upcoming comedy event and share a few laughs.

Quincy's Comedy Birthday Bash

Thursday, August 19

Featuring:

• Larry Lancaster

• Shay Clemons

Boil Bay Seafood City

5957 E. Virginia Beach Blvd

Norfolk

Doors Open 7:00 p.m.

QuincyCarr.com