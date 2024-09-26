Railroad Safety on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Railroad Safety facts:



it takes a train traveling at 55 MPH over a mile to come to a stop. That’s equal to 18 football fields!

More than 60% of vehicle/train collisions happen at active crossings with gates or signals.

September 23-29 is a week railroads all over the country dedicated to educating the public about the importance of making safe choices when driving or walking near railroad tracks and trains. It's called National See Tracks? Think Train! Week.

Presented by: Norfolk Southern