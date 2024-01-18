Raising and training support dogs with "Mutts with a Mission" on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Brooke Corson and Jen Pollard from "Mutts with a Mission" join Coast Live to discuss the training process for certified service dogs, and their immense value and much-needed assistance they provide for local veterans and first responders.

The organization is looking for more volunteers to become "puppy raisers," who help train future service dogs for two years, at which time they will become certified service animals and begin their service.

To learn more, visit muttswithamission.org.