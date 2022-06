HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Mekbib Gemeda joins us for Men's Health Month to discuss Healthier757's campaign to promote mental health awareness and provide free educational resources to Hampton Roads citizens.

Healthier757 is hosting two Prostate Health Events:

June 25 9am-12pm

Shiloh Baptists Church

745 Park Avenue, Norfolk

June 25 2pm-5pm

The Empowerment Center

1821 South St, Franklin

Presented by Healthier757

RewardsForHealthyLiving.com