Raising awareness of a rare type of epilepsy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to the Epilepsy Foundation, nearly half a million children aged 14 and under are living with epilepsy, a brain condition that causes seizures. Dravet syndrome is a rare and severe type of epilepsy that begins in infancy or early childhood. April Fontaine, the parent of a child with Dravet syndrome, joins us to share their family's story along with renowned pediatric neurologist, Dr. Mary Zupanc, who offers the latest information about Dravet syndrome.

