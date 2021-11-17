Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Raising awareness of a rare type of epilepsy on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:45 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 19:45:58-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to the Epilepsy Foundation, nearly half a million children aged 14 and under are living with epilepsy, a brain condition that causes seizures. Dravet syndrome is a rare and severe type of epilepsy that begins in infancy or early childhood. April Fontaine, the parent of a child with Dravet syndrome, joins us to share their family's story along with renowned pediatric neurologist, Dr. Mary Zupanc, who offers the latest information about Dravet syndrome.

Learn more at fintepla.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks