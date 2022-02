HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Zeq Caalim was diagnosed with Eosinophilic Esophagitis and was allergic to everything. He was being treated at Johns Hopkins University Hospital, and NIH- Treatments included small amounts of Chemotherapy, feeding tube, and IV medication. Zeq, now eleven years old, and his mother Kristine Caalim, join us to talk about his condition and how they are raising awareness.

For more information visit facebook.com/Zeqs-Journey.