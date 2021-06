HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Samaritan House is proud to present its second annual televised fundraising event, “Love Shouldn’t Hurt,” hosted by Kristen Crowley that will feature hopeful stories as told by three survivors and messages of support provided by local and national celebrities. Bobby Hall, Development Manager at Samaritan House, joins us with the details.

“Love Shouldn’t Hurt” will air June 5 at 8 p.m. on WTKR Channel 3. Visit samaritanhouseva.org to learn more.