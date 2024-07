HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — For World Skin Health Day on July 8, skincare brand CeraVe is rallying the dermatological community to raise awareness of a massive gap in skin care coverage.

The company seeks to help increase access to dermatological care by offering free skin checks and therapeutic skincare products at select local clinics around the country.

For more information, visit www.ceraveforworldskinhealth.com/myskinhealth.

Paid for by CeraVe.