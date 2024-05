HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — “Those that do not know the past, are doomed to repeat it.”

That quote is often used, but never so starkly as when it comes to history’s atrocities. A new exhibition from the Illinois Holocaust Museum is shining an important light on the first-hand witnesses of some of the world’s most recent genocides with education and prevention in mind.

Paid for by the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

www.ilholocaustmuseum.org