Closing the Home Ownership Gap on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The home ownership rate in the US is about sixty six percent, and according to Fortune magazine, Black Americans are falling behind, at a rate of about forty-four percent. Dr. Timothy Goler from The Urban League of Hampton Roads stops by Coast Live to discuss real estate and housing for Black Americans, and how to close the home ownership gap.

Housing Workshop

Aug 2, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Aug 4, 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Norfolk State University

2401 Corprew Avenue

Norfolk, Va 23504

Visit ulhr.org for more info.