Closing the Home Ownership Gap on Coast Live

Posted at 1:19 PM, Aug 04, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The home ownership rate in the US is about sixty six percent, and according to Fortune magazine, Black Americans are falling behind, at a rate of about forty-four percent. Dr. Timothy Goler from The Urban League of Hampton Roads stops by Coast Live to discuss real estate and housing for Black Americans, and how to close the home ownership gap.

Housing Workshop
Aug 2, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Aug 4, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Norfolk State University
2401 Corprew Avenue
Norfolk, Va 23504

Visit ulhr.org for more info.

