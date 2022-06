HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hampton Roads Realtors Association Chairman of the Board Barbara Sgueglia talks about the current housing landscape in Hampton Roads, how it has changed, and where it's expected to go in the future.

Learn more about real estate in Hampton Roads at the Better Business Network Luncheon, "Real Estate in 2022":

July 12 12pm-2pm

Westin Town Center, Virginia Beach

Seating is limited.

To register, email rsvp@wtkr.com or call 757-446-1348.

