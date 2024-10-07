Recap: April, Chandler & Coast Live at the 2024 Bra-Ha-ha

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally reflect on their experience hosting the 2024 Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction, supporting access to life-saving healthcare and cancer research.

The Coast Live Team collaborated with some incredible people to bring our very own bra to life for the Bra-ha-ha! The bra was sold at auction, and that money will support the fight against breast cancer. Here is the description of the bra, as seen the show:

“Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend”



The Coast Live design was inspired by the performance by Marilyn Monroe of the song “Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend” in the 1953 hit movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” But our lives are inspired every day by the survivors and stories celebrated by the Bra-ha-ha and all those who support the cause. Special thanks to our friends: Professor Christy Frederick and the designers from Norfolk State University who made our vision a reality. And to Drummond Jewelers in Hampton for the donation of the 1.5ct diamond centerpiece. With friends like this, there is always hope!

The Coast Live team would like to once again thank our collaborators for their time and effort in helping us support the Bra-ha-ha's mission.