Recognizing injuries in youth sports on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For many youth sports programs, this fall has been the first return to normal since the spring of 2020. t’s possible, however, that resuming competitive sports after a year or more of lockdown – where inactivity was the norm for many – could lead to an uptick in injuries. Sports medicine physician Dr. Kelly C. McInnis, joins us to discuss the proactive steps that youth athletes, their parents and coaches can take to recognize injuries as the fall season continues.