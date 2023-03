HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia will be holding their annual Youth of the Year Gala March 23 in Virginia Beach! Adrianna Rivera and Youth of the Year alumna Briannah Hart join Coast live to discuss how the event recognizes outstanding young individuals who make a difference in our community.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia

Youth of the Year Gala

March 23, 6 p.m.

Westin Town Center, Virginia Beach

Learn more at bgcseva.org/youth-of-the-year.