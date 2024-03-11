Watch Now
Recognizing outstanding youth at the 2024 Youth of the Year Gala on Coast Live

Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 11, 2024
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia will be holding their annual Youth of the Year Gala March 28 in Virginia Beach! Kevin Will and Youth of the Year candidate Isaiah Gibson Jr. join Coast live to discuss how the event recognizes outstanding young individuals who make a difference in our community.

Boy’s & Girl’s Clubs of Southeast Virginia’s
2024 Youth of the Year Gala
Thursday, March 28
6 p.m. Reception
7 p.m. Dinner & Ceremony
The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center
4535 Commerce St.
bgcseva.org/youth-of-the-year

