HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to the 2021 Mintel Sustainability Barometer, nearly half of Americans believe they can make a positive impact on the environment. But when it comes to recycling, it can be confusing to decipher the recycling symbols on a package to figure out what goes where. Just in time for America Recycles Day, Jeremy Walters from Republic Services is here to educate us on what to know when we throw.

For more information visit recyclingsimplified.com.