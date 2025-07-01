Time Out from Tech on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—School is out, and screen time is increasing. For kids, summer can quickly turn into a digital free-for-all, leading to various problems and concerns for parents. Fortunately, the summer break offers an excellent opportunity for a mid-year tech check-in, allowing parents to ensure that their connected kids are staying safe online and developing healthy digital habits.
