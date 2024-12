HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Orlando Goodhope, Mobility Performance Coach for Caerus Strength, joins Coast Live with Cliff Hayes, member of the Virginia House of Delegates and a Caerus customer, to discuss how the Caerus back brace vest can restore mobility and strength and improve training better than other equipment.

The Caerus Strength Multi-purpose trainer is covered by most insurance for more than 100 conditions.

Paid for by Caerus Strength.

www.caerusstrength.com