HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal "Menopause", found a plant-based diet rich in soy reduces moderate-to-severe hot flashes by 84%, from nearly five per day to fewer than one per day. Nutrition researcher and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Neal Barnard joins us to discuss the positive impact of this latest research and how a change in diet can improve sleep, mood, and overall energy.

For more information visit www.pcrm.org.