Renowned guitarist Luca Stricagnoli coming to Hampton Roads on Coast Live

Posted at 5:54 PM, Oct 26, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Todd Holcomb, President of Tidewater Classical Guitar, joins Coast Live with guitarist Matt Thomas to share a preview of an upcoming concert featuring innovative acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli, featuring Matt as special guest.

Luca Stricagnoli will be performing in Hampton Roads twice:

  • Thursday, October 26: 7:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg Library Theatre
  • Friday, October 27: 7:30 p.m. at the Robin Hixon Theater

Learn more about the shows and Tidewater Classical Guitar's community outreach and education efforts at TidewaterClassicalGuitar.org.

Follow Matt Thomas' work at themattthomas.com.

