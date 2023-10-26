Renowned guitarist Luca Stricagnoli coming to Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Todd Holcomb, President of Tidewater Classical Guitar, joins Coast Live with guitarist Matt Thomas to share a preview of an upcoming concert featuring innovative acoustic guitarist Luca Stricagnoli, featuring Matt as special guest.

Luca Stricagnoli will be performing in Hampton Roads twice:



Thursday, October 26: 7:30 p.m. at the Williamsburg Library Theatre

Friday, October 27: 7:30 p.m. at the Robin Hixon Theater

Learn more about the shows and Tidewater Classical Guitar's community outreach and education efforts at TidewaterClassicalGuitar.org.

Follow Matt Thomas' work at themattthomas.com.