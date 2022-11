HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chief Operating Officer Mustafa Muhammad from LJKofM Boutique stops by Coast Live to showcase some custom streetwear designs inspired by the cities of Hampton Roads, as part of Coast Live's "Shop Local" Black Friday Special!

Presented by

LJKofM Boutique

P. O. Box 50122 Portsmouth, VA 23703

(757) 472-5228

www.ljkofmboutique.com