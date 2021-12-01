Resources for Follicular Lymphoma on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Of the estimated 74,000 individuals diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in the United States each year, follicular lymphoma accounts for approximately 20% of cases. Now, there is a new online resource available that can help patients navigate living with this disease and select a treatment approach with their healthcare providers that best suits their needs. Hematology and oncology nurse practitioner Sandra Kurtin is joined by Kendra, a patient living with follicular lymphoma, joins us to talk more about the disease and some of the resources available to those living with it.

Learn more at follicularlymphoma.com.