Restoring quality-of-life for injured veterans on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jill and Brian Crist from the Coastal Authority Care Foundation chat with Chandler Nunnally about the organization's mission to provide grants to veterans suffering from service-related injuries.

The 4th Annual Veteran's Band Aid Music Festival will take place June 2-3, 2023, at Holiday Trav-L Park in Virginia Beach from 2 - 9 p.m.

For more information, visit Cacarefoundation.org

Presented by One Hour Heating and Cooling

