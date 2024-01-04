Retail Alliance award-winner brings flowers & community together on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Michael Richardson, whose business was named the winner of Retail Alliance's Best Window/Interior Seasonal Display Award, joins Coast Live to discuss the art of putting together a beautiful floral arrangement and the value of community at Smith's Florist & Gift Shoppe in Gloucester.
Smith's Florist & Gift Shoppe
6626 Main St
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2010
smithsflorist.net
