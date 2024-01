HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Alei Rathjens discuss TASTE's efforts to bring sustainability to multiple facets of their business, after being recognized with the Environmental Advocate Award from Retail Alliance.

TASTE cafes as well as TASTE Catering and Events have served Hampton Roads for decades. Learn more at tasteunlimited.com and tastecateringva.com.

Paid for by Retail Alliance

To learn more about how Retail Alliance helps foster a dynamic and resilient retail economy, go to retailalliance.com.