HAMPTON, Va. — Peter Squicciarini, a Retired Navy Captain who received treatment for prostate cancer at the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute, discusses his journey fighting the disease and why early detection is critical.

The Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute is located at 40 Enterprise Pkwy in Hampton. To learn more about proton therapy cancer treatment, visit www.hamptonproton.org.

Paid for by the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute.