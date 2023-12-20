Retired Navy captain coaches leadership with new book on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Anthony L. Simmons, Captain, USN (retired), joins Coast Live to discuss his new book, and how he's using his extensive knowledge of leadership strategies to coach the next generation with his consulting firm, Sixth Gear Consulting.

Paid for by Sixth Gear Consulting. To learn more about Dr. Simmons' book, “Championing Organization Wellness: Coaching Triangulation Optimally Positions Leaders, Aspiring Leaders, and Organizations to Excel in Global, Multicultural Landscapes,” visit sixthgearconsulting.com.