HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— As a part of our series, Retirement Ready with The Forehand Agency we discussed some important information if you are looking to retire now or in the future. Coast Live has regular conversations with experts discussing real-world common-sense solutions. This week we spoke to Michael Scott Forehand about some solutions to make retirement easier and more financially beneficial. The forehand agency, part of Symmetry Financial Group.

Presented by: The Forehand Agency