Rewatch: Coast Comedy Live Season 3

SEASON THREE: Comic Bios

Episode 1 - 7/19/24

Dewayne White

www.dewaynewhitecomedy.com

Dewayne White is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after comics on the scene. Hailing from Washington, D.C., his no-nonsense, East Coast demeanor seamlessly transforms into hilarity on stage. He draws on his experiences as a combat wounded Army vet, husband and father with a no holds barred attitude. With irreverent observations and an infectious energy, Dewayne always delivers an unforgettable evening of laughter. He’s shared the stage with comedy heavyweights like Josh Blue, Mark Normand, and Jo Firestone, Now he’s headlining comedy clubs across the country and touring internationally with the USO or Armed Forces Entertainment.

Quincy Carr

QuincyCarr.com

Quincy Carr is a Texas native & proud Navy veteran. For over 2 decades he has influenced the Hampton Roads comedy community through his live shows and fundraisers. While also providing opportunities to working and up and coming comics. Since 2010, he produces Virginia’s longest running clean adult comedy series anchored by his trademark ‘Quality Comedy’ brand. Which lead to him joining WTKR’s new hit summer comedy tv series ‘Coast Comedy Live’ as the talent coordinator since 2022.

Episode 2 - 7/26/24

Bo Dacious

bolastname.com

Bo last name Dacious is a stand-up comedian from the Hampton Roads area of Va, and has a long storied history on stage and on radio. Bo has shared the stage with the likes of Dave Chappelle, Paul Mooney, Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps, Sommore , Monique and the list goes on and on. Bo Dacious has written for numerous comedians and has traveled with DL Hughley for 10 years.

Sonya King

sonyaking.com

I’m an author, comedian, speaker and parent surviving autism. Raising my Autistic son Josh is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and realizing how I feel about myself as his parent is a close runner up. The fact that he’s still alive, and I’m not in jail, is a direct result of humor, and finding the funny amid heartache is what saved us both. I give speeches, write blogs, and do podcasts about the experience of living with and raising a child with Autism. That’s my thing. That’s what I’m here to do. That’s why Josh is mine. I share his insight, my ah-ha moments, and the ridiculous funny that has kept us sane, in hopes that it will light the way for those that follow. My adult son is Autistic…I’ve traveled down the path before it was a road.

Episode 3 - 8/2/24

Derrick Brooks

Instagram.com/derrickabrooks

I’m a comedian show producer from Newport News been performing for over 15 years. Comedian/Actor/Author/Promotor/Massage Therapist/Content Creator/Investor and CEO of DAB Productions.

Sherri Priester

bossqueencomedy.com

I am chasing a dream and it feels good. At 52 years old, I stepped on a stage, told a joke and it was fabulous. Now I’m living my best life performing stand up comedy, making people laugh. I’m proof you’re never too old to chase a dream.

Episode 4 - 8/9/24

Jessica Liz

facebook.com/thejessicaliz

Jessica Liz is a performer with a passion for filling rooms with joy and laughter. While stand-up is her outlet of choice, she may also be seen performing improv and sketch comedy around the Hampton Roads area.

James Lawson

thebash.com/clean-comedian/james-lawson

James is a Richmond, Virginia native who has been seen on the TV One network, Comcast Cable's On Demand Feature, and the Funny Bone comedy club circuit. With five-star reviews on Google search and a career that spans over fifteen years, It is no surprise that he has a reputation of being one of the funniest comedy veterans to come out of the DMV area.

Episode 5 - 8/16/24

Lionel Harris

LionelHarris.com

Lionel Harris II is an award winning filmmaker and comedian. He's made several TV appearances as the resident comedian on Studio 5 with Efrem Graham, on WTKR's Coast Live morning show, and with two sketch comedy shows he's produced, "30 Seconds of Black," and "Everybody Needs to Laugh" for WSKY Sky4-TV. He has a Dry Bar Comedy special, performed in comedy clubs & festivals around the country, and was chosen for 2019's Steve Harvey's Standup Spotlight. His dedication to his craft helped him to create #Jokeaday where he wrote and performed a new joke everyday for a year on social media. The notoriety from #Jokeaday allowed him to produce a podcast, and live comedy shows under the same, "Jokeaday" brand.

Kymberli Tucker

facebook.com/kymberli.tucker.7

Kymberli Tucker is an American Stand-up Comedian, Actor, Writer, Host, Public Figure, and TV personality who has made a name for herself by simply bringing her life to the stage while fueling her comedic performances with honesty, real life observation and scenario's, and bringing them to life with physical and observational comedy, sarcasm, word play, and satire.

Episode 6 - 8/23/24

Nick Deez

nickdeezcomedy.com

Nick Deez. Is that his real last name? Who knows. Homeported in Virginia Beach, VA, Nick grew up an only child which helped him develop his quick wit and warped sense of humor. He’s performed in comedy clubs across the u.s., and is a regular at the Richmond and Virginia Beach Funny Bone clubs. Look for his all crowd work debut album, “tell me more” currently streaming on all platforms.

Vernard Hines

thelaughtherapist.com

Vernard "The Laugh Therapist" Hines is a seasoned comedian and a certified peer recovery specialist who combines humor with faith, everyday life, and mental health awareness. He is the Co-Host of The Jamal Bates Morning Show a syndicated radio show in Gainesville FL, Florence SC, Anderson SC, Augusta Ga, and Richmond Va. Before his comedy career, Vernard served over 20 years, 7 months, and 4 days in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. Hailing from Norfolk, VA, he faced the challenges of PTSD upon retiring, but he's now on a mission to destigmatize seeking help for mental health through humor. Vernard has a podcast on all podcast platforms called P.T.S.D. Processing Traumatic Situations Differently and has partnered with USAA for the We Face the Fight campaign. Learn more about Vernard at www.thelaughtherapist.com.

Coast Live Rewatch: Coast Comedy Live Season 2 Web Staff

Coast Live Rewatch: Coast Comedy Live Season 1 Web Staff

ABOUT COAST COMEDY LIVE

“Coast Comedy Live", hosted by April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally, is a limited Summer series.

The show presents local and regional comics performing before a live studio audience in the historic Howard E. Mills Auditorium at WTKR Studios in Downtown Norfolk.

