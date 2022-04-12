Richmond Ballet Returns to Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After a two-year hiatus, Richmond Ballet is excited to return to Hampton Roads to present a mixed repertoire program in the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center's intimate setting. Ma Cong, Associate Artistic Director for Richmond Ballet, speaks with Coast Live about his personal history with the art of dance, and what audiences can expect from this upcoming performance.

Catch the Richmond Ballet Sunday, April 24th at 4:30pm at the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach.