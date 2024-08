HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mad Skillz, ahead of his performance at the Cousinz Festival in Norfolk, chats with Chandler Nunnally about his shifting career, the ever-changing music industry, and the future of hip-hop.

Catch Skillz performing with "The Art of Noise" at the Cousinz Festival Saturday, August 31 at the Norfolk Scope Grounds.

