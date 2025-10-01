Rob Reibold receives the Coast Comedy Live Hottest Mic Trophy on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Rob Reibold, previously featured in the fourth season of "Coast Comedy Live," returns to the Coast Live stage to be crowned the winner of the "Hottest Mic" trophy after winning by audience vote.

You can watch every episode of "Coast Comedy Live" seasons 1-4, including Rob Reibold's fan-favorite set, at wtkr.com/coastcomedylive.

Murder Mystery Comedy show at the FFX Theatre in Virginia Beach on 10/8.

I0/10 & 10/11 — headlining at Cozzy's in Newport News

11/19 — part of a special show with local comics called "Packing Up The Punchlines" at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.

ABOUT COAST COMEDY LIVE

“Coast Comedy Live", hosted by April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally, is a limited Summer series.

The show presents local and regional comics performing before a live studio audience in the historic Howard E. Mills Auditorium at WTKR Studios in Downtown Norfolk.

Coast Comedy Live Season 4 is sponsored by The Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant.