Coast Comedy Live returns for Season 5 July 3-Aug. 7

Coast Comedy Live — what some have called the funniest thing on local TV — returns for its fifth season this summer, featuring hilarious comics from the 757 and beyond doing their best bits.
Hosted by Coast Live's April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally, the summer series will bring in 12 comics giving 5-minute performances, then talking with the hosts about their life, career, and what brought them to the comedy world.
The Hottest Mic contest also returns for Season 5, giving our fans the chance to vote on their favorite comic each week. The comic with the most votes at the end of the season will win the coveted Hottest Mic trophy, $500, and an appearnce on Coast Live.
Episode 1 – July 3
Corey Marshall
Big Brown
Episode 2 – July 10
John Gilbreath
Patrick Williams
Episode 3 – July 17
KG the Kid
Pauline Mollie
Episode 4 – July 24
Sheri Gil Dixon
Will E.
Episode 5 – July 31
Sid Bridge
Allison Moore
Episode 6 – August 7
Roz McCoy
Scrap Dooley
Rewatch episodes of Coast Comedy Live seasons 1 - 4 below!
Coast Live
Coast Comedy Live Season 4
Coast Live
Rewatch: Coast Comedy Live Season 3
Coast Live
Rewatch: Coast Comedy Live Season 2
Coast Live