Coast Comedy Live returns for Season 5 July 3-Aug. 7

Coast Comedy Live — what some have called the funniest thing on local TV — returns for its fifth season this summer, featuring hilarious comics from the 757 and beyond doing their best bits.

Hosted by Coast Live's April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally, the summer series will bring in 12 comics giving 5-minute performances, then talking with the hosts about their life, career, and what brought them to the comedy world.

The Hottest Mic contest also returns for Season 5, giving our fans the chance to vote on their favorite comic each week. The comic with the most votes at the end of the season will win the coveted Hottest Mic trophy, $500, and an appearnce on Coast Live.

Episode 1 – July 3

Corey Marshall

Big Brown

Episode 2 – July 10

John Gilbreath

Patrick Williams

Episode 3 – July 17

KG the Kid

Pauline Mollie

Episode 4 – July 24

Sheri Gil Dixon

Will E.

Episode 5 – July 31

Sid Bridge

Allison Moore

Episode 6 – August 7

Roz McCoy

Scrap Dooley

Rewatch episodes of Coast Comedy Live seasons 1 - 4 below!

Coast Live Coast Comedy Live Season 4

Coast Live Rewatch: Coast Comedy Live Season 3 Web Staff

Coast Live Rewatch: Coast Comedy Live Season 2 Web Staff