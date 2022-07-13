Coast Comedy Live returns for Season 5 July 3-Aug. 7

Watch Now
Coast Comedy Live to begin airing on News 3 July 29

News 3
Clockwise from left: Chandler Nunnally and April Woodard; Lucas Bohn; Sherri Priester; Fred McKinnon; Hatton Jordan; Liz Barlow; Dave Champion; Gina G.; Shannan Parker; Patrick Williams; Skeeta G.; Quincy Carr
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jul 13, 2022
“Coast Comedy Live", hosted by April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally, is a limited summer comedy series premiering July 29, set to run every Friday at 7:30 p.m. on WTKR News 3. The show will present local and regional comedians performing to a live studio audience in the historic Howard E. Mills Auditorium at WTKR Studios in Downtown Norfolk.

Episode 1 – Air Date 7/29

  • Shannan Parker is from Mechanicsville, Virginia. He's a 5x Quality Comedy Series top vote getter!
  • Quincy Carr is from Austin, Texas, and now lives in Portsmouth. He's the Quality Comedy King who headlines on cruise ships and can be seen on HBO Max, Amazon Prime & TruTV.

Episode 2 – Air Date 8/5

  • Fred Mckinnon is from Hampton and has performed at the White House.
  • Lucas Bohn is from Mathews, Virginia, headlines on cruise ships and can be heard on Sirius XM Radio.

Episode 3 – Air Date 8/12

  • Hatton Jordan is a Portsmouth Public school teacher and comedy school instructor.
  • Patrick Williams is from Portsmouth who recently went viral with a video that had over 20 million views.

Episode 4 – Air Date 8/19

  • Sherri Priester runs a comedy boot camp (A.S.A.P.) for military veterans and spouses.
  • Dave Champion is from Norfolk and runs a weekly karaoke night in Virginia Beach.

Episode 5 – Air Date 8/26

  • Skeeta G. is from Portsmouth and hosts a monthly comedy night in Newport News.
  • Gina G. went from being a waitress in LA to becoming Florida's Funniest Female 2017! Now living in the 757.

Episode 6 – Air Date 9/2

  • Liz Barlow is a local comedian who performed on the DC and Baltimore Comedy Festival.
