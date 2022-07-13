Coast Comedy Live returns for Season 5 July 3-Aug. 7

“Coast Comedy Live", hosted by April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally, is a limited summer comedy series premiering July 29, set to run every Friday at 7:30 p.m. on WTKR News 3. The show will present local and regional comedians performing to a live studio audience in the historic Howard E. Mills Auditorium at WTKR Studios in Downtown Norfolk.

Episode 1 – Air Date 7/29

is from Mechanicsville, Virginia. He's a 5x Quality Comedy Series top vote getter! Quincy Carr is from Austin, Texas, and now lives in Portsmouth. He's the Quality Comedy King who headlines on cruise ships and can be seen on HBO Max, Amazon Prime & TruTV.

Episode 2 – Air Date 8/5

is from Hampton and has performed at the White House. Lucas Bohn is from Mathews, Virginia, headlines on cruise ships and can be heard on Sirius XM Radio.

Episode 3 – Air Date 8/12

a Portsmouth Public school teacher and comedy school instructor. Patrick Williams is from Portsmouth who recently went viral with a video that had over 20 million views.

Episode 4 – Air Date 8/19

runs a comedy boot camp (A.S.A.P.) for military veterans and spouses. Dave Champion is from Norfolk and runs a weekly karaoke night in Virginia Beach.

Episode 5 – Air Date 8/26

is from Portsmouth and hosts a monthly comedy night in Newport News. Gina G. went from being a waitress in LA to becoming Florida's Funniest Female 2017! Now living in the 757.

Episode 6 – Air Date 9/2