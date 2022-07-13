Coast Comedy Live returns for Season 5 July 3-Aug. 7

“Coast Comedy Live", hosted by April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally, is a limited summer comedy series premiering July 29, set to run every Friday at 7:30 p.m. on WTKR News 3. The show will present local and regional comedians performing to a live studio audience in the historic Howard E. Mills Auditorium at WTKR Studios in Downtown Norfolk.
Episode 1 – Air Date 7/29
- Shannan Parker is from Mechanicsville, Virginia. He's a 5x Quality Comedy Series top vote getter!
- Quincy Carr is from Austin, Texas, and now lives in Portsmouth. He's the Quality Comedy King who headlines on cruise ships and can be seen on HBO Max, Amazon Prime & TruTV.
Episode 2 – Air Date 8/5
- Fred Mckinnon is from Hampton and has performed at the White House.
- Lucas Bohn is from Mathews, Virginia, headlines on cruise ships and can be heard on Sirius XM Radio.
Episode 3 – Air Date 8/12
- Hatton Jordan is a Portsmouth Public school teacher and comedy school instructor.
- Patrick Williams is from Portsmouth who recently went viral with a video that had over 20 million views.
Episode 4 – Air Date 8/19
- Sherri Priester runs a comedy boot camp (A.S.A.P.) for military veterans and spouses.
- Dave Champion is from Norfolk and runs a weekly karaoke night in Virginia Beach.
Episode 5 – Air Date 8/26
- Skeeta G. is from Portsmouth and hosts a monthly comedy night in Newport News.
- Gina G. went from being a waitress in LA to becoming Florida's Funniest Female 2017! Now living in the 757.
Episode 6 – Air Date 9/2
- Liz Barlow is a local comedian who performed on the DC and Baltimore Comedy Festival.
