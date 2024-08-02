Robbie Bradshaw plays an acoustic set on Coast Live!

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Robbie Bradshaw is a singer-songwriter whose lyrics capture the essence of small town America. He's from Portsmouth, Va and is a staple in the Hampton Roads music scene. Catch him at these local venues:
8/16 — Voodoo Brewing, Va Beach
8/17 — Red Point Taphouse. Smithfield
8/24 — Smartmouth (Norfolk)
9/5 - Momac Brewing’s Songwriter’s Night, Portsmouth
