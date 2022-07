HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Roberta Lea performs “Ghetto Country Streets” and “Too Much of a Woman” on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!

See Roberta Live!

Nature Park Amphitheater

Aug 6, Apex, NC

Park Theater

Sept 29, Glenn Falls, NY

Joe’s Pub

Sept 30, New York, NY

Opera House

Oct 1, Lebanon, Nh

Follow Roberta's work at iamrobertalea.com or on Facebook @iamrobertalea!