Roberta Lea performs "Somewhere in The Tide" and "Girl Trip" on Coast Live
Posted at 4:25 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 16:25:14-04
HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Nationally-renowned country artist Roberta Lea returns to Coast Live to perform her original songs “Somewhere In The Tide” and “Girl Trip"!
Follow Roberta Lea's work online!
Website: iamrobertalea.com
Facebook facebook.com/iamrobertalea
Instagram: @iamrobertalea
Listen to Roberta Lea's music on Spotify!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.