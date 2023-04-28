Watch Now
Roberta Lea performs "Somewhere in The Tide" and "Girl Trip" on Coast Live

Posted at 4:25 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 16:25:14-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Nationally-renowned country artist Roberta Lea returns to Coast Live to perform her original songs “Somewhere In The Tide” and “Girl Trip"!

Follow Roberta Lea's work online!
Website: iamrobertalea.com
Facebook facebook.com/iamrobertalea
Instagram: @iamrobertalea
Listen to Roberta Lea's music on Spotify!

